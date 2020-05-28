Reser’s confirms positive coronavirus case at Topeka plant

TOPEKA, Kan, (KSNT) – Reser’s Fine Foods announced one employee has tested positive for coronavirus at it’s Topeka facility.

The employee has not been to work since May 19 and was not experiencing symptoms before then. The infected employee in now on paid leave recovering at home, and all other employees have been notified, according to a Reser’s spokesperson Danielle Katcher.

The company said they have implemented new policies to promote social distancing. They also said they are providing employees at the plant with protective equipment.

“As part of regular operations, this facility undergoes comprehensive deep cleaning and sanitation every night. Since early March, common areas such as lunchrooms and changing rooms, as well as frequently touched surfaces such as door handles and time clocks, have been receiving additional cleaning and sanitation above and beyond our rigorous processes already in place.” Danielle Katcher

The Topeka location will remain open at this time, and the situation is being monitored closely to ensure the safety of employees in the workplace, according to Katcher.