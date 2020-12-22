Residents at local nursing home scheduled for vaccines next week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local nursing home will soon begin vaccinating its residents and staff members.

Lexington Park Health & Rehab announced Monday it will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from Walgreens starting Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Walgreens will give the first dose on-site to both staff and residents, then will return on January 19 and February 9 to give the second dose of the vaccine.

“We feel so fortunate to be offering the vaccine to our residents and staff,” said Lexington Park Health & Rehab executive director, Michael Boulton, in a news release. “We cannot thank Walgreens and the CDC enough for prioritizing our community and senior living communities across the country.”

Lexington Park currently has 53 seniors and nearly 100 staff members who will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine. Boulton said it’s not required, but he’s urging everyone there to consider taking it.