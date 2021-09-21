Respiratory virus hitting Topeka kids hard

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A nasty virus is making it’s way around children in the area much earlier than usual.

“RSV” is a respiratory virus usually seen in late fall or winter. This year, however, the flu-like symptoms are here early.

Stormont Vail says it’s seeing five times as many kids with symptoms than it normally sees this time of year. One director in the intensive care unit said in a daily COVID update, this is the earliest she’s seen the virus appear.

The reason for the abnormal numbers? Lessening COVID precautions.

“The masking and separating kids, and not sending them to daycare helped contain the respiratory season last winter,” Pediatric Medical Director Fouad Medlej said. “You need a host in order to harbor the virus, and the virus replicates in that host and tries to jump.”

Doctors say the biggest way to avoid the disease is having children wash their hands often, and keeping them home if they’re sick.