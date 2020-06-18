Retail employees no longer have to wear a mask in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County’s Health Officer, Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino said at the Shawnee County Board of Health Meeting Thursday it’s no longer necessary for employees at retailers to wear a mask at work.

Pezzino said this will apply to employees who work at all retail stores.

He also emphasized businesses like grocery stores and hardware stores.

Employees who work at other businesses like restaurants, gyms, and any personal services like a salon or barbershop, will still be required to wear a mask when they’re within six feet of a customer.

While those practices are no longer mandatory for retail stores, Pezzino said that doesn’t mean they’re not still highly recommended.

“The fact that I’m recommending to remove the restriction from some businesses is not because I don’t think they’re important,” Pezzino said. “It’s because I really want to do what we’ve been doing all along, which is keeping restrictions at the very minimum that’s acceptable.”

Commissioner Aaron Mays said during the meeting he’s pleased with the course the county has been taking.

“Every time we meet on a weekly basis, we’ve lifted some restrictions and I like that approach,” Mays said.

However, Commision Chair Bill Riphahn countered that, saying restrictions need to be lifted quicker.

“I just feel like we need to get the economy going,” Riphahn said. “It could be the best thing we could do for the virus in some ways.”

Despite the difference of opinion on a long term approach, they agreed to this modification to phase three’s guidelines.

It will go into effect on Monday, June 22.