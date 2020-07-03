Reusable masks used as fashion statement

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With new mask requirements in the state of Kansas, people are looking to use reusable face masks. The masks are washable and can be worn to help prevent coronavirus.

Stores across the state have started making and selling them. The decorative face masks have patterns on them to fit all personality types.

Even younger people are also using them to make a fashion statement.

“It’s like the new ‘I like your shoes,'” Olivia Morgan, Shawnee Heights student, said. “If somebody likes your mask it makes you feel more confident about yourself.”

Owls Nest Antique and Flea Market is just one of many stores in the area that sells these masks.