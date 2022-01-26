Riley County encourages submitting at-home testing results online

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department is now encouraging local residents to voluntarily report their at-home COVID-19 test results online through a survey.

The test results will be used to give the RCHD a better understanding of the spread of COVID-19 in the community according to a recent Facebook post. Contact tracing will not be conducted on any of the test results reported. Any information submitted by residents will be stored in a secured database that is protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

The weekly report will not be updated with the statistics from at-home testing at this time. The data may be added to the public dashboard in the future if enough residents participate.

To get your free at-home COVID-19 test from the federal government, go to their website here. To access the survey, click here.

