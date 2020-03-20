WATCH LIVE: Riley County has first coronavirus case, holds briefing

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

In response, Julie Gibbs, the Local Health Officer, issued an order prohibiting all public gatherings of more than 10 people, effective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 21, according to a release from the county.

The Riley County Health Department is holding a briefing at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 44 cases in Kansas as of March 20 at their 1:30 p.m. press conference. The case in Riley County brings that total up to 45.