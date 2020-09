MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Over the weekend, two residents from the Homestead of Manhattan living facility died from coronavirus, Riley County Health Department announced Monday.

One patient was being cared for at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, and the other was being cared for at Stormont Vail in Topeka, according to a Riley County Health Department press release.

Riley County has a total of 1,390 positive cases, 663 active cases, 719 total recoveries and eight total deaths.