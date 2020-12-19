Riley County Health Department offers free COVID-19 test kits for businesses

MANHATTAN Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department is allowing businesses to get free at-home coronavirus test kits.

The kits are saliva based, so businesses can give them to employees if they worry someone has been exposed to the coronavirus. The employee can follow the instructions and get results back with one to two days after it is mailed out.

“We get calls, we get emails all the time from different organizations who have maybe had an exposure or maybe had somebody that came in that had been around the employees that tested positive.,” said Renee Lucas, Riley County Health department.

The county is using Cares Act funding to pay for the tests so they are free to the business. If you have a business in Riley County and would like tests, you can email Lucas at blucas@rileycountyks.gov.