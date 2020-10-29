Riley County Health Director urges caution this Halloween

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treat (Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Halloween is two days away and, like it or not, the coronavirus pandemic continues to roll on across Kansas and the United States.

That’s leading some local health directors to urge people to be smart this Halloween and maybe change up some plans.

“The traditional trick or treating is not recommended this year unfortunately,” said Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs.

With traditional trick-or-treating out the window, what should families do?

“Doing some activities with your family with your household inside maybe carving pumpkins together, maybe watching movies,” Gibbs said.

According to the CDC, traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating is considered a “high risk activity. The agency compiled a list of recommended activities.

“We certainly want kids to enjoy Halloween, but stay safe while doing so,” Gibbs said.

Source: Riley County Health Department

RCHD also posted recommended guidelines on their website.