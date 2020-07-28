Riley County health officer issues new health order

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – New coronavirus-related rules are coming to Riley County.

Beginning 12:01 a.m. Thursday, large gatherings of up to 2,000 people will be allowed. But you’ll need to get a permit at least 14 days in advance. You can fill out a request form here. Strict safety measures would have to be put in place for a gathering to be approved.

According to the order, regularly held church services aren’t considered to be events and are exempt.

Also under this new order, people must be seated at restaurants and bars. No standing is allowed at bar counter-tops. Dancing also isn’t allowed. Bars and restaurants are still required to stop service by midnight and customers must leave by 12:30 a.m.

County health leaders said they will start inspecting restaurants and bars to make sure they’re following the rules.

You can read the full health order here.