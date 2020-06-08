Riley County health officer issues new order allowing more people at gatherings

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Bars and nightclubs in Riley County will now be able to have more people and stay open later.

Health Officer Julie Gibbs issued a new health order that increases the number of people allowed to gather to 100 and and allows bars and nightclubs to stay open until 2 a.m. This order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Large venues of more than 2,000 capacity are not allowed under the new order, according to a news release.

“We will continue to monitor the ratio of positive to negative tests, the severity of cases, and look at how widely each positive patient has traveled in the community to determine our strategic response,” Gibbs said in the release. “The goal is to continue the reopening process as long as it is safe to do so.”

Businesses will be required to continue complying with the following:

All businesses and locations are required to take proactive measures to ensure compliance with Recommended Business Practices as published by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and industry-specific guidance by trade groups. Nothing in this order shall be interpreted to require that any business or location open if they choose not to.

Any businesses or other locations found in non-compliance with this order, or a source of significant disease outbreak, or as determined and notified by the Local Public Health Officer shall close.

Gibbs recommends people still follow social distancing practices.