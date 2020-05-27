Riley County health officer issues order allowing all businesses to reopen

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Health Officer Julie Gibbs issued a new order, allowing all businesses to reopen and increasing the amount of people allowed to gather to 50.

Order No. 10 was issued Tuesday, after Governor Laura Kelly removed her Ad Astra reopening plan, leaving all decisions on social distancing and business restrictions up to each individual county health officer.

The order goes into affect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and will remain in effect for 14 days.

Gibbs said businesses will have to comply with the following:

Restaurants and bars shall close to the public no later than 12:00 a.m. (midnight) except for drive-through, carry out, or delivery.

All businesses and locations are required to take proactive measures to ensure compliance with Recommended Business Practices as published by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and industry-specific guidance by trade groups. Nothing in this order shall be interpreted to require that any business or location open if they choose not to.

Any businesses or other locations found in non-compliance with this order, or a source of significant disease outbreak, or as determined and notified by the Local Public Health Officer shall close.

“The data for Riley County indicates that reopening can continue,” Health Officer Julie Gibbs said. “The number of active cases has fallen to single digits and Via Christi hospital has no positive patients at this time. We ask that everyone continue to follow safety guidelines for social distancing and hygiene, so we can continue to see success.”

You can read the full order here.