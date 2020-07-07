Riley County health officer orders all bars, restaurants close at midnight each night

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Officer issued a new health order Tuesday, ordering all bars and restaurants close at midnight each night of business.

This goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and will remain in effect for 12 days or until the order is amended or rescinded.

Health Officer Julie Gibbs said the number of positive coronavirus cases in Riley County continues to increase by an average of 9-12 per day.

The mass gathering size will remain limited to 50 people and large venues will still be closed.

The order includes the following restrictions:

All restaurants and bars shall screen each employee prior to each shift. This screening shall include asking about symptoms, travel, contact, and checking temperatures. These records shall be available upon request. The form is provided as Appendix A to Order No. 14. All other businesses are strongly encouraged to screen employees.

All bars shall close at midnight and customers shall leave the premises by 12:30 a.m.

All dine-in service at restaurants shall cease at midnight and customers shall leave the premises by 12:30 a.m. Drive-through, delivery, and curbside service may continue past midnight.

All businesses and locations are required to take proactive measures to ensure compliance with Recommended Business Practices as published by the Centers for Disease Control and industry-specific guidance by trade groups. Nothing in this order shall be interpreted to require that any business or location open if they choose not to.

The Manhattan City Commission is expected to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday to discuss a proposed ordinance requiring the use of face masks.