RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department announced one new patient with coronavirus Wednesday morning.

This new positive case brings the county’s total number of cases to 24, according to lead public information officer Vivienne Uccello. The Riley County Health Department is also expected to announce an extension of Local Order No. 6, which handles child care provisions until May 2.

