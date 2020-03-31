Riley County health officials announce third positive coronavirus case

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A third person has tested positive for coronavirus in Riley County, health officials said Tuesday morning.

The patient is a 57-year-old man who came to the emergency room at Ascension Via Christi Hospital on Friday, according to the Riley County Health Department. Hospital staff have put the man in their intensive care unit.

The man traveled with his family to Kansas City and so health officials believe he caught the virus while traveling in the Kansas City area, so his case is not caused by community spread in Riley County. Since he is a resident of the county, it will count towards the county’s total.

“It is essential that people do everything they can to abide by the governor’s stay home order,” said Julie Gibbs, Riley County Health Officer. “Only go out for essential needs, avoid contact with others and stay home if you are sick. This is the only way we will stop the spread.”

The Riley County Health Department is investigating who the man may have been in contact with while infected.