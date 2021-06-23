Riley County health officials identify 10 Delta variant COVID-19 cases

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department said Wednesday there have been a total of 21 positive coronavirus cases from “variants of concern.” Ten of those are the Delta variant, which is said to be a highly contagious strain of coronavirus.

RCHD said 10 other cases of concern are the Alpha variant and one is the Epsilon variant. Six of the people who tested positive for a variant of concern have met the CDC’s requirements for a vaccine breakthrough case. That means these people got the variant more than 14 days after they completed all recommended doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s important to note, vaccine breakthrough cases are expected. That is because no vaccine is 100% effective. Vaccines remain the most important tool in the fight against COVID-19,” said Riley County Health Director Julie Gibbs.

According to the CDC, current data shows COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States offer protection against most variants, while natural immunity may not.

As of Wednesday, Riley County has 47 active cases of coronavirus.