Riley County health officials report third coronavirus death

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department has announced the county’s third coronavirus-related death Wednesday afternoon.

Health officials said a 61-year-old man died Wednesday morning due to complications from coronavirus. The man had been receiving care at a local hospital and had been on a ventilator for a week.

As of now, the county has had a total of 71 positive cases with 59 recoveries and three deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

