Riley County health officials work to slow the spread of coronavirus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department is working to slow the spread of coronavirus after a recent uptick in related deaths.

Four people have now died from the coronavirus in Riley County.

Of the 400 who have tested positive for the virus, just over 300 have recovered according to the Riley County Health Department.

That brings the total number of active cases right now in Riley County to 113.

The department’s Public Health Coordinator Andrew Adams said they’ve actually seen fewer cases in the past two weeks.

He contributes that trend to people social distancing and wearing a mask when out and about, which is now a mandatory rule in the city of Manhattan.

With K-State students returning to the area soon, Adams said the local hospital in Manhattan is preparing now not only to test more people, but also for the chance that there will be a surge of patients who need to be hospitalized.

“The hospital in particular has been great. They’ve been really able to scale up operations as needed,” Adams said. “They’ve done some really wonderful work on the back end to ensure that they can test quickly, that they can flex up in a surge situation, and so I think we’re in a pretty good spot overall.”

He also said the department has hired on about 15 new contact tracers in case they do see a surge in the next few weeks.

Their job will be to let people know if they’ve come into contact with anyone who has the virus.