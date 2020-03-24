Riley County launches ‘drive-thru swabbing station’ for coronavirus testing

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County and the Konza Prairie Community Health Center set up a drive-thru swabbing station Monday to provide coronavirus testing.

Testing is only available for pre-screened patients who have written orders sent to the Riley County Health Department from a healthcare provider, according to a release from the City of Manhattan.

“The swabbing station is being established to provide an additional resource for the community,” said Riley County Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “The goal is to streamline the testing processes.”

Healthcare providers will give the location and hours of operation directly to patients who are referred there for testing in order to protect the privacy of those using the service, according to the release.

The Riley County Health Department said residents who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms should contact their doctor or Riley County’s screening call center at 785-323-6400.