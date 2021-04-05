Riley County launching new COVID-19 online vaccine sign up system

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) announced they are launching a new online vaccination sign up system starting Monday.

“After inviting everyone who had registered with the county to receive a vaccine, we are now opening up vaccine appointments to all residents of Riley County who have not yet been vaccinated and are over the age of 18. To date, Riley County Health Department has only received Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines; both can only be administered to those 18 years of age and older.” RCHD said in a statement.

All first dose vaccinations will be administered at RCHD located at 2030 Tecumseh Rd. in Manhattan. The second doses will be administered at Pottorf Hall in CiCo Park.

Anyone who wants to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Riley County can sign up by clicking here.

Anyone who has questions about receiving a vaccination in Riley County should contact RCHD at 785-565-6560.