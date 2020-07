RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Masks will be temporarily required in Riley County starting Friday, county commissioners decided.

County officials said they’re following Governor Kelly’s executive order.

The county commission will reevaluate this next week after talking with neighboring counties and the Manhattan City Commission, according to a news release.

To see how other counties in northeast Kansas are responding to the order, click here.

You can watch Thursday’s meeting here.