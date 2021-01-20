Riley County moving to Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department said it is moving to Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution starting Thursday.

The health department said all licensed healthcare professionals in Riley County have had the opportunity to be vaccinated.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Phase 2 includes people aged 65 and older, congregate settings and high-contact critical workers.

High-contact critical workers include:

Firefighters, police officers, first responders, and correction officers

Grocery store workers and food services

K-12 and childcare workers, including teachers, custodians, drivers, and other staff

Food processing, including meat processing plants

Large-scale aviation manufacturing plants

Transportation workers

Workers in retail, agriculture, supply of critical services or materials for COVID-19 response, the U.S. Postal Service, and Department of motor vehicles

Congregated settings include:

Homeless shelters

Congregate childcare institutions

Emergency shelters or safe houses

Corrections facilities

Behavioral health institutions

RCHD said people age 65 and older who signed up to receive the vaccine will be contacted directly with information on how and when to receive the first dose of the vaccine.

The health department said it will send vaccine notifications to a limited number of people Wednesday.

Anyone in Phase 1 who hasn’t received their first dose is still eligible and contact them, the health department said.