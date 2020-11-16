Riley County offers free coronavirus testing to hundreds

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – As coronavirus cases rise in the area, the Riley County Health Department is offering free coronavirus testing.

Cars were lined across CiCo Park in Manhattan for the testing on Monday. The department has been offering free testing weekly since August, with an average of 300 to 600 tests given every time, according to Julie Gibbs, the director of the health department.

“It’s important to provide all the testing that we can for the community as often as we can,” Gibbs said. “Especially these free events, a lot of people can’t afford to get a test otherwise, and so it’s nice to be able to offer these for free.”

Testing is available for all ages within the community, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. The tests are provided by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Currently, the health department is also encouraging Kansas State University students to receive this free testing before returning home for the holidays.

Free testing will also be provided on Thursday to make up for next week’s Thanksgiving holiday. Then, beginning Dec. 4, testing will occur every Thursday throughout the rest of the year at CiCo Park.