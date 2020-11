MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Health Department is providing free coronavirus testing every Thursday until the end of the year.

The health department plans to be at a predetermined location from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. every Thursday, except the week of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The health department asks that participants enter the park from the Kimball/Candlewood entrance and drive to the 4H barns near Pottorf Hall for testing.