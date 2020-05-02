Riley County releases plan to reopen

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County health officials released on Friday its plan to reopen the county.

The county’s plan will be similar to Governor Laura Kelly’s plan to reopen Kansas.

However, dine-in seating at restaurants will be limited to 50% capacity and must be closed by 10 p.m. each night.

Local childcare providers will need to continue following the same guidelines that were issued as part of the stay at home order, limiting the number of children to groups of 10 and performing temperature checks.

“The new order will continue to reduce the spread of the virus and will rely on a phased approach based upon testing capacity, local data, and contact tracing capabilities,” Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs said. “The goal will be to help the community reopen in a way that supports public health and safety as well as economic vitality.”

According to a news release, if there is a significant increase in the percentage of positive coronavirus cases in the county, or a large influx of patients to Via Christi Hospital, Gibbs will re-issue a stay at home order.

Businesses that don’t follow the requirements of the order or that experience an outbreak among employees or customers are subject to immediate closure by Gibbs, according to the release.