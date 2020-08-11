Riley County removes screening requirements for bar, restaurant employees

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) issued a new health order Monday, reversing the rule to require restaurant and bar employees to be screened before each shift.

“Records of employee health screening at bars and restaurants do not have to be maintained or made available to the Riley County Health Department. If any bars or restaurants wish to participate in the process voluntarily, they may use the screening form attached to the order and available online” RCHD said in a statement released Monday.

That new rule will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and will remain in place until it is lifted by officials. The new order was discussed in a meeting with the Riley County Commission.

That announcement drew quick criticism on Twitter from a local bar. Auntie Mae’s Parlor called the removal of the order “ridiculous” in a tweet put out Monday evening.

Auntie Mae's Parlor called the removal of the order "ridiculous" and said they "will continue to monitor the well-being of our staff as well as check the temps of our customers who attend our Friday night tastings."

The tweet from Auntie Mae’s was followed by support from a local brewery. Manhattan Brewing Company, located on Poyntz Avenue, said it “will follow in their giant footsteps and do the same for our employees” in a tweet.

Manhattan Brewing Company, located on Poyntz Avenue, said it "will follow in their giant footsteps and do the same for our employees."

The announcement comes the same week as K-State students move back to Manhattan as they prepare for the start of classes on August 17th. With all numbers considered, Riley County is currently headed in the right direction as data released from RCHD on Monday shows that the percent of positive cases in Riley County is beginning to gradually decline.

Graph provided to KSNT News by the Riley County Health Department.

As of Monday, Riley County has reported 126 active cases of the coronavirus, bringing the county total to 483 with 352 recoveries.