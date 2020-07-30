Riley County reports 5th coronavirus death

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department reports Thursday that an 80-year-old man has died after testing positive for COVID-19 as part of the Meadowlark Hills outbreak in Manhattan.

According to a Riley County spokesperson, a total of 8 positive patients are associated with the July 17 outbreak within a unit at Meadowlark Hills. This is the first death associated with the outbreak. The other individuals who were positive have since tested negative. A total of 80 residents and staff were tested in response to the outbreak and there were no additional positives.

Riley County has 4 new positive cases since yesterday’s report, and 1 more recovery.



Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is now caring for 4 positive patients and has zero persons under investigation. Each of the patients has symptoms severe enough to require hospital care, but none of them are on ventilators at this time.



Local Health Order 16 went into effect this morning. The new order provides opportunity for mass gatherings of greater than 50 individuals, but less than 2,000, through a permit process. Anyone who wishes to host an event or gathering of more than 50 people must fill out a request form.

