Riley County resident tests positive for COVID-19

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman in Manhattan has tested positive for coronavirus, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed Thursday morning.

The result stands as the first confirmed case in Riley County. The 57-year-old patient is currently in home isolation according to KDHE.

Riley County Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs said her department and the KDHE are investigating the patient’s activity in the community to identify anyone she may have come into close contact with.

“Our main goal is to keep the community informed and safe,” Gibbs said.

A Kansas State University professor is currently in intensive care after contracting coronavirus during a trip to London, but the Kansas Department of Health and Environment counted his positive test result in Pottawatomie County.