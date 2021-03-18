Riley County rolls out new COVID-19 software to schedule vaccines

An ampoule Moderna vaccine against the COVID-19 disease, stand on the table at the Diakonie Hospital “DIAKO” vaccination ward in Bremen, Germany, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Besides the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Moderna is the second corona vaccine approved in the European Union. (Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa via AP)

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County will start scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments with new scheduling software starting Thursday.

The new software allows residents to choose a half-hour window to get the vaccine. Only those who have registered with Riley County will be notified to sign up for an appointment. And, only those who have registered can schedule an appointment.

If for any reason, you miss your appointment, you will be contacted about future clinics.

To register in Riley County click here. Appointments for second doses will use the same scheduling system. Individuals without internet access can call 785-565-6560 for assistance.

Riley County is mostly using the Moderna vaccine, which can only be administered to those 18 and over. For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, click here.