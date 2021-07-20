Riley County seeing ‘wave’ of coronavirus hit area

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – More than 100 new cases of coronavirus have been identified in Riley County last week.

The county is experiencing what authorities are calling a “wave of COVID-19,” as well as a number of Delta variant cases leaving seven people hospitalized.

“This new data underscores the importance of getting vaccinated. All of the individuals currently hospitalized in Riley County are unvaccinated. Nationally 99.9% of those who have died from COVID were also unvaccinated. The vaccine is safe and effective,” said Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment estimates 40% of the population in Riley County is vaccinated.

The Riley County Health Department is holding a press conference on Wednesday, July 21 to to talks about the sudden spread of the Delta variant.

According to KDHE Riley County has had 6,519 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

According to the Associate Press Kansas’ most populated county, Johnson County Department of Health and Environment has confirmed cases of the faster-spreading delta variant continuing to rise across Kansas and fueling larger numbers of new COVID-19 cases overall.

The state reported Monday that confirmed delta variant cases increased by 20% since Friday, up 158 to 950. State data also showed that Kansas averaged 440 new COVID-19 cases for the seven days ending Monday.