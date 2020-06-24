Riley County sees increase of 24 positive cases since Monday, health officials report

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County health officials have seen a 24 person jump in coronavirus cases since Monday.

The county now has 156 positive cases with 70 recoveries and three deaths. This puts the active county cases at 83 as of Wednesday.

Half of the people who tested positive for the virus in Riley County are between the ages of 18 and 24. The county also saw a 29 person jump in cases over the weekend.

