Riley County sees steady numbers of COVID cases, 4 in intensive care

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT)- Riley County has identified 18 new positive Coronavirus cases and eight additional recoveries since the last report on Aug. 9, according to authorities. Four individuals are currently in the intensive care unit at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

Public Information Officer Alice Massimi said Riley County has seen a total of 100 new positive cases of the coronavirus variants. Variants are defined as having increased transmissibility and increased disease severity.

“Cases in the county continue to average more than one hundred per week. Due to the high number of COVID-positive patients needing hospitalization, Ascension Via Christi has had to transfer patients out of the area and even out of state for care. Those who are not vaccinated should make an appointment as soon as possible to get the vaccine,” pointed out Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs. “We are also encouraging individuals to follow The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance which recommends all Americans, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in indoor public places within areas experiencing high levels of transmission, which would include Riley County.” Riley County PIO Alice Massimi

According to the county, there have been a total of 7,231 cases, 130 still active, and 52 deaths.

Health officials are encouraging residents to get vaccinated.

This weekend there will be two vaccine clinics. On Saturday, August 14th, Manhattan Town Center will host a clinic from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm. RCHD will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, so anyone 12 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine. Those who participate and receive a dose of the vaccine will receive a $15 gift card for a store of their choice at the mall.

On Sunday, August 15th, Little Apple Brewing Company (1110 Westloop Place, Manhattan) will have a clinic from 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm. $50 gift cards will be distributed to those who get vaccinated at the event.

Vaccines are also being offered at the Riley County Health Department on Thursdays by appointment. Please call 785-565-6560 M-F between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm to schedule an appointment.