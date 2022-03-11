TOPEKA (KSNT) – Are we seeing the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic?

On Friday, the Riley County Health Department reported it has zero COVID patients a local hospital. According to the RCHD, Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan said there are no COVID patients currently in its care. The next report including Riley County case numbers and statistics will be posted Wed., March 16.

On March 3, the Riley County Health Department COVID-19 Dashboard reported 46 active cases and 4 current hospitalizations.

Riley County has had 13,400 total positive cases, 13,275 recovered, and 79 deaths to date.

Stormont Vail Health in Topeka currently has 11 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, 81% of which are unvaccinated or had their last dose more than six months ago.

The University of Kansas Health System at St. Francis Campus reported on March 10 it has two COVID-19 hospitalized patients. The St. Francis COVID-19 Dashboard Report noted that the hospital has zero staff isolating.

On March 8, the Covid-19 Community Impacts Dashboard reported 5 new cases of COVID-19, and 19 current hospitalizations. An four week trend of hospitalizations shows Shawnee County going from 83 on Feb. 11, to 19 hospitalizations on March 8.

On Feb. 11, Shawnee County had 53 new cases, then four weeks later the county recorded five new cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, Shawnee County has had 47,962 COVID-19 cases and 567 deaths since March of 2020.