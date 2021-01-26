Riley County shifts to prioritize vaccines for people with severe conditions

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County will limit vaccines to people 65 and older who have severe medical conditions, a county spokeswoman said late Tuesday.

“After careful consideration, we have decided it would be better for our most vulnerable population,” said Alice Massimi. “Please note at no point in time have we randomly chosen who will be vaccinated.”

The county will return to vaccinating the rest of those in that age group that have signed up, once the most vulnerable population gets their shots. More than 10,000 people have registered to receive vaccines in Riley County.

The medical priority list includes people with the following conditions:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Obesity

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Down syndrome

Heart conditions such as cardiomyopathies

Immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Sickle cell disease

Pregnan

Asthma – moderate to severe

Cerebrovascular disease – affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain

Cystic fibrosis

Immunocompromised state – weakened immune system from blood or bone marrow transplant

Immune deficiencies

HIV

Use of corticosteroids or other immune weakening medicines

Neurologic conditions such as dementia

Liver disease

Pulmonary fibrosis – have damaged or scarred lung tissues

Thalassemia – a type of blood disorder

Type 1 diabetes mellitus



Click here to sign up for a vaccine in Riley County. You can also call 785-565-6560.