Riley County shifts to prioritize vaccines for people with severe conditions

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County will limit vaccines to people 65 and older who have severe medical conditions, a county spokeswoman said late Tuesday.
“After careful consideration, we have decided it would be better for our most vulnerable population,” said Alice Massimi. “Please note at no point in time have we randomly chosen who will be vaccinated.”
The county will return to vaccinating the rest of those in that age group that have signed up, once the most vulnerable population gets their shots. More than 10,000 people have registered to receive vaccines in Riley County.
The medical priority list includes people with the following conditions:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- Obesity
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions such as cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
- Sickle cell disease
- Pregnan
- Asthma – moderate to severe
- Cerebrovascular disease – affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain
- Cystic fibrosis
- Immunocompromised state – weakened immune system from blood or bone marrow transplant
- Immune deficiencies
- HIV
- Use of corticosteroids or other immune weakening medicines
- Neurologic conditions such as dementia
- Liver disease
- Pulmonary fibrosis – have damaged or scarred lung tissues
- Thalassemia – a type of blood disorder
- Type 1 diabetes mellitus
Click here to sign up for a vaccine in Riley County. You can also call 785-565-6560.