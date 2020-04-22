Riley, Morris counties announce new coronavirus cases

Coronavirus

KANSAS (KSNT) – Riley and Morris County health officials reported new positive cases of coronavirus Wednesday.

Morris County Health officials reported one new positive case of coronavirus, bring the county total to three positive cases and two recoveries.

Riley County health officials also announced three new positive cases of the virus. This brings the total number of positive cases in the county to 34 with 13 recoveries.

