Salina’s Rolling Hills Zoo temporarily closes due to coronavirus

SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Rolling Hills Zoo closed their doors until further notice Tuesday afternoon as a public health measure.

This announcement came after Governor Laura Kelly announced an executive order banning public gatherings of 50 or more people for eight weeks in order to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“Our primary obligation is to provide the very best care for our animals,” said Bob Jenkins, executive director of Rolling Hills Zoo. “That requires a professional staff who are healthy and able to work. By closing to the public we are reducing the risk of exposure to our staff members.”

The Zoo said all scheduled events and programs are canceled or will be rescheduled.