Schools surpass long-term facilities with 63 active coronavirus clusters

TOPEKA (KSNT) – According to the Kansas COVID-19 Cluster Summary, schools now account for 63 clusters across Kansas and 408 coronavirus cases with one hospitalization.

Schools have surpassed long-term care facilities which have 60 clusters, totaling 427 cases and 18 hospitalizations. Long-term care facilities still account for the vast majority of deaths. Currently, there have been 23 deaths in long-term care facilities in the last 14 days.

There are 22 clusters associated with daycare, resulting in 124 coronavirus cases with one preschooler hospitalized.

Areas with clusters within the last 14 days in the KSNT viewing area included:

Corrections Shawnee County Jail, Shawnee County, 22 cases

