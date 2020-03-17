Scientists testing for coronavirus need upgraded labs, says Kansas Department of Health and Environment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas leaders are looking to improve their ability to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Scientists currently testing for coronavirus for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment are working in labs that haven’t seen major upgrades in over forty years. The facilities are located in an old military hospital at Forbes Field in Topeka.

The labs have problems with power supply, air movement and temperature controls, according to the KDHE, which it says is a safety concern.

Lawmakers are discussing options to move the labs to downtown Topeka, possibly in a remodeled docking state office building.