Scrapping weekly test option, K-State makes COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for staff

A slide from K-State’s virtual town hall, which lays out the new requirement for employees. (Courtesy Photo/Kansas State University)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University announced Friday it will now require all employees get the COVID-19 vaccine, and will eliminate the option for staff to get weekly COVID-19 tests instead.

K-State Provost Charles Taber announced in a virtual town hall for staff that all employees must be fully vaccinated by Wednesday, Dec. 8. There will be no test-out option for employees.

K-State’s decision takes the federal vaccine mandate from President Joe Biden a step further, since the federal rules announced in September still allow workers at large employers to opt into showing negative COVID-19 tests weekly. However, Taber’s presentation in the town hall indicates that because Biden also made an executive order requiring the vaccine for federal employees and contractors, that requirement with no testing option also included K-State.

“It has been determined that this executive order applies to Kansas research universities and their employees… regardless if they work on federal contracts,” a slide in the presentation reads.

Watch the virtual town hall where K-State made the announcement below: