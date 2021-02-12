Seaman Middle, High Schools to return to in-person learning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Seaman Middle School and Seaman High School will return to in-person learning, Superintendent Steve Noble announced Friday.

Noble announced the plan to return all students, excluding Family Choice Remote Learning, to full on-site learning on Twitter.

Middle school students will transition to full on-site learning five days a week starting Monday, Feb. 22. High school students will return to full on-site learning five days a week beginning March 15.

Noble said with the number of positive cases trending down in Shawnee County, the district feels it can safely bring all students back while keeping most of the mitigation strategies in place. Masks will still be required at all times, except at breakfast and lunch, according to Noble.