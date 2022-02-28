TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Seaman School District unanimously voted to make wearing masks optional for its transportation services on Monday, Feb. 28.

One board member says parents in the district have been wanting to make personal decisions for some time now. A dad of a daughter in the school district says making masks optional has been a long time coming.

“I thought it was two weeks, two months, now it’s two years, so it’s enough…considering that the State of the Union is going to be unmasked, I think they’re done,” said John Meyer, USD 345 parent.

The decision was reached during a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. which was called for after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed mask mandates for much of the U.S. To see some of the CDC’s recent changes regarding face masks and transportation services, click here.