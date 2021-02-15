Second U.K. COVID-19 variant found in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Monday a second case of the United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 was found in Sedgwick County.

The first case was found in Ellis county earlier this month.

KDHE said the case investigation shows the person likely became infected while traveling out of state. Details about the patients won’t be released.

“This finding does not change our public health recommendations. We continue to encourage people to take the appropriate precautions. This includes wearing a mask that fits snuggly around the nose and face and has multiple layers of fabric or layering thinner masks with an additional cloth face mask to improve the fit. Kansans should also follow isolation and quarantine recommendations, practice physical distancing, good hygiene, staying home if ill and getting the vaccine if you are able to, once the supply is sufficient,” KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said.