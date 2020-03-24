Sedgwick County has 4 cases of coronavirus, chief health officer signs stay-at-home order

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County now has four known cases of COVID-19. That was one of the details released during the daily county briefing Tuesday morning.

County Manager Tom Stolz gave some information about the new cases.

He says the newest cases are a man under the age of 60 who was tested by a medical provider. He has no history of travel to any of the coronavirus hot spots.

The fourth case is a woman under the age of 60 who was tested by a medical provider. She also has no history of travel.

Both patients are isolating at home. Health department workers are reaching out to people they may have come into contact with.

“As was discussed yesterday in the Board of Health meeting and what is being discussed on the national level, is we know these positive cases are but a dimple fraction of what is out there as far as infected,” said Stolz.

Sedgwick County Chairman Pete Meitzner also announced that Dr. Garold Minns, the Chief Health Officer of Sedgwick County, signed the stay-at-home order that the county commissioners approved yesterday. That means it begins at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday in Sedgwick County.

Emergency Stay-at-Home Order for Sedgwick County

Meitzner also said Governor Laura Kelly has ordered the Kansas Department of Revenue to extend all vehicle, motorcycle, truck, and trailer registration renewal deadlines until 60 days after the state of disaster emergency expires.

He said the same goes for 60-day permits for recently purchased vehicles and for driver’s license expiration dates and identification cards that expire in that time frame.

Meitzner says Kelly has requested that law enforcement agencies use their discretion related to expired driver’s licenses.

Meitzner says the extensions do not include title work. He said people still need to get their title work done during the pandemic.

“That said, our tag office has set up a dropbox and a form for people to do their title work without being face-to-face with a tag office employee,” said Meitzner.