Sen. Roberts receives COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – State leaders are setting an example, showing the coronavirus vaccine is safe for Kansans.

Governor Laura Kelly shared a video Monday of U.S. Senator Pat Roberts getting his shot.

“After more than forty years of service to Kansas, as a final act of bipartisan goodwill, Senator Roberts agreed to share this video of his vaccination at my request,” Governor Laura Kelly posted on Facebook. “When it’s your turn, be like Senator Roberts and get your vaccine. It’s safe, effective, and will keep you and your loved ones protected from COVID-19.”

Sen. Roberts advocated for Kansans to get the vaccine once it’s available to them and to “practice some good things” such as wearing masks and following other health guidelines.

“Folks—get the vaccine. I know some people have worries about it,” U.S. Senator Pat Roberts said in a news release. “This is really going to help us get on top with this dreaded disease that has hurt us so much. And then afterward, practice some good things.”

Sen. Roberts got the Pfizer vaccine, but just today, the first of Moderna’s vaccines are being delivered. Shipping began over the weekend, taking the vaccine doses across the country.

Moderna vaccinations begin this week.