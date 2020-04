TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Stormont Vail CEO Robert Kenagy hadn’t come up with a plan to tell the public if a staff member got sick from the coronavirus. After 13 staff members tested positive, he decided to let the public know.

Kenagy held a news conference Wednesday announcing a 14th worker tested positive and another 100 employees are being quarantined. The first staff member tested positive about 10 days earlier.