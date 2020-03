FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Franklin County Health Department confirmed its 7th positive coronavirus case on Monday.

The health department said these cases are not associated with any one organization and can be traced to travel outside of the county.

Right now there are 29 Franklin County residents under isolation orders as the health department waits for test results.

Health officials urge everyone to comply with the “Stay Home” order currently in effect statewide.