Shawnee Co. businesses can receive free coronavirus tests for all employees

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – Businesses in Shawnee County can receive free coronavirus testing for all of their employees.

The Shawnee County Health Department teamed up with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to make fast testing more easily accessible.

“They get the opportunity for anybody who is interested in having a test be able to access a test, and do it in a speedy way,” said Craig Barnes, division manager for the health department.

Employers can fill out a survey, and then will be contacted by the health department. From there, they will receive a 5 to 7 minute training on how to administer the saliva test.

When employees are done with the test, they will send it directly to a lab, and know the results within 48 hours, according to Barnes.

Businesses interested in the testing are asked to contact the health department, or fill out this survey.