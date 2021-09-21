Shawnee Co. Covid-19 Response Team transitions to county health department

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Response and Recovery Team Incident Command Team announced that it will start a transfer of the command of the team to the Shawnee County Health Department.

The current Incident Command Team is currently fully staffed by Shawnee County and City of Topeka employees.

On Monday, Sept. 27, current Incident Commander Dusty Nichols will step down from the position, and Health Department Director Teresa Fisher will assume the role for the combined city/county team according to a release issued by the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Team.

The teams hope to have the transitions completed by Oct. 28.