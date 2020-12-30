Shawnee Co. Health Department expands COVID-19 testing for businesses

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 file photo, Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurses look on during coronavirus testing outside the Salt Lake County Health Department in Salt Lake City. Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and health officials issued repeated pleas for social distancing and mask usage on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, as hospitals grow closer to implementing crisis care protocols amid a record-breaking coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — The Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) announced Wednesday afternoon that they will be expanding COVID-19 testing availability for Shawnee County businesses.

The health department created a process for local businesses in the county to request COVID-19 test kits. The kits are saliva-based PCR tests and are free of charge.

Any business or organization that is interested is encouraged to fill out this survey. Once the survey is complete, a member of the SCHD will follow up with additional details.