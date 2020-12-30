Shawnee Co. Health Department expands COVID-19 testing for businesses

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — The Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) announced Wednesday afternoon that they will be expanding COVID-19 testing availability for Shawnee County businesses.
The health department created a process for local businesses in the county to request COVID-19 test kits. The kits are saliva-based PCR tests and are free of charge.
Any business or organization that is interested is encouraged to fill out this survey. Once the survey is complete, a member of the SCHD will follow up with additional details.